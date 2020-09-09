'Clear path' for Aer Lingus owner IAG to boost flights 

Willie Walsh, who retired yesterday as chief executive of Aer Lingus owner IAG, has told shareholders at the airline group's annual general meeting that the company has a "clear path" for increased flying in the future.

"We will have restructured the business to ensure that our operating companies are the right size to be profitable again," he said.

IAG also owns British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Level and yesterday it secured shareholder approval to raise €2.75bn in equity to shore up its balance sheet in the face of the pandemic. Qatar, the Gulf airline which owns just over 25pc of IAG, had previously agreed to participate in the equity raising.

IAG chairman Antonio Vazquez, who retires next January, said the airline group had reacted quickly to strengthen its liquidity and to protect its future.

"There are no precedents to this economic crisis in our history," he said, adding that the capital increase and other measures are the "best way" to ensure that IAG emerges from the pandemic "with more resilience, greater flexibility and a greater ability to make the right operational and strategic decisions".

Mr Walsh said IAG does not expect passenger traffic to reach 2019 levels again until 2023 or 2024.

"Restructuring consultations to reduce each individual airline's size and cost base, as is appropriate, are taking place as required," he said.

Aer Lingus is currently negotiating up to 500 job cuts due to the severe impact of the Covid crisis on the aviation sector. It employs about 4,500 people and had significantly expanded its transatlantic network under IAG's ownership.

All airline routes have been hit by the pandemic, but long-haul including transatlantic services have been particularly affected.

"Our return to flying will be done in a very disciplined way, with a measured increase in capacity to reflect demand," said Mr Walsh, who has been succeeded by former Iberia CEO, Luis Gallego.

"It is critical that our customers feel confident about their safety at every stage of the journey," added Mr Walsh. "Our airlines' experience over the summer clearly demonstrates that there is pent-up demand for people who want to return to the skies once government restrictions are removed."

Mr Walsh, who's bowing out of IAG after a more than 40-year career in aviation, insisted that quarantine restrictions have particularly hit transatlantic travel.

"We support the need to protect public health, but believe that there needs to be a more constructive approach by governments," he said at the company's annual meeting in Madrid, where the auditorium was only half-full yesterday.

"Long quarantine periods should be reduced through the effective use of airport testing. International air corridors should be extended within Europe and, for example, those parts of the United States which are lower risk for the declining number of Covid-19 infections," he added.

Mr Vazquez confirmed that IAG is also renegotiating the purchase price for Spain's Air Europa. IAG agreed to buy the carrier last November for €1bn. However, he said IAG still expects to complete the acquisition either this year or early in 2021.

Irish Independent