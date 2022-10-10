Claret Capital buys into Irish energy distribution start-up

Claret Capital, a venture debt firm partially backed by the State, is putting €6m into GridBeyond, a Dublin-based ‘intelligent’ energy distribution services start-up firm.

The debt-financing deal, which is meant to support GridBeyond’s international expansion, is Claret’s first Irish investment since closing a new €297m fund for high-tech opportunities in August.

That fundraising included a €15m investment from the Irish Strategic Investment Fund and another €10m from AIB, both of which were looking for exposure to fast-growing Irish firms.

GridBeyond has expanded into North America, Japan and Australia in the last three years following earlier funding rounds.

The company has grown revenue by an average 75pc per annum over the last two years and is expecting a further 85pc revenue growth in 2023.

This latest round of funding brings its total capital raised to €16m. Existing investors include Energias de Portugal (EDP), Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures, Act Venture Capital and the ESB.

David Bateman, managing partner of Claret Capital, said GridBeyond’s “exponential growth” impressed the firm, as did its “groundbreaking technology”.

“This partnership enables us to continue apace with our global expansion plans,” said GridBeyond chief operating officer Richard O’Loughlin.

GridBeyond’s AI-powered technology helps energy providers and distributors manage generation assets and energy storage. It has also developed a hedging and trading product to help smooth volatility in energy markets.

Claret was formed in 2020 when Mr Bateman and co-founder Johan Kampe bought out the European growth funds they ran for Harbert Management Corporation, a US institutional investor.

Claret’s European Growth Capital Fund III launched in March 2021 and has invested in 29 companies to date, typically growth companies or ‘scale-ups’.

Claret invests via loans of €1m to €50m secured on business assets for up to five years, plus an equity component.

Meanwhile, Development Capital has announced an investment in Wogan Build Centre, a building materials distributor based in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The deal is the 12th investment by Development Capital, bringing the total value of its investments in Irish SMEs to over €90m.

Development Capital typically invests between €2m and €12m in companies.

For Wogan Build Centre the investment will support expansion by complementing its organic growth with an acquisition-led strategy focused on the addition of businesses to expand its geographic footprint in Ireland.

Wogan Build Centre supplies building and home improvement materials to customers throughout Leinster.

Led by brothers Derek and Garrett Wogan, it has trebled revenues since relocating to a 4,200 square metre warehouse and showroom at Drogheda’s North Road in 2017.

Development Capital’s investment model is based on backing SME management teams by providing them with both funding and access to experienced deal makers to unlock and accelerate growth.