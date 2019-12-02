Clare engineering business to create 60 jobs

County Clare business Smithstown Light Engineering is to create 60 jobs over the next two years.

The firm, which services medical device and orthopaedic companies, has trebled the size of its new production facility, and will create the roles over a two year period at the site.

The jobs being developed are in the areas of engineering machinists, programmers and quality control specialists.

The company's new facility will also have an innovation centre, enabling collaboration with customers in research and development, as well as examining opportunities with new technologies in the 3D printing manufacturing sector.

Based in Smithstown Industrial Estate in Shannon, Smithstown Light Engineering is a second generation indigenous Irish firm currently employing 128 people.

The Enterprise Ireland supported company has invested over €6m in the last 12 months in new machining technologies.

Gerard King, CEO at Smithstown Light Engineering, said the expansion is about “future proofing” the business.

“Our customers are experiencing incredible growth and are keen to reduce lead times in sourcing products around the world. This expansion ensures we can keep up with their growing demand for ultra-precision products used in lifesaving treatments,” Mr King said.

Smithstown Light Engineering was founded by Gerard’s father Brian King in 1974. The company has been manufacturing in Shannon since then.

In 1984, Smithstown entered a partnership with US-headquartered Molex. It then returned to 100pc Irish ownership in 2006 when Molex accepted an offer from Smithstown for its share in the company.

Smithstown’s clients include Abbott Ireland, Analog Devices, Braun, BD Medical, Boston Scientific, and Lufthansa.

Pat Breen, Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection said the company’s expansion is “isvery welcome news for the Shannon area and is an endorsement of Ireland’s growing reputation as a global leader in Life Sciences and medical devices.”

