Clare company HRLocker to create 50 new jobs

Lahinch-based firm HRLocker has unveiled plans to create 50 new roles over the next two years.

The recruitment drive comes following the company’s €2m fundraise last month.

The planned hiring will see the team more than double, with roles available across all of the company’s operations, including product development, sales and marketing.

The company, which offers HR software for SMEs and scaling companies, is now planning to grow its customer base in Ireland and UK, as well as expand into new markets. HRLocker will also look to further its product offering in the coming years.

The Clare firm has around 45,000 daily users and over 700 customers.

Prior to the funding round announced last month, HRLocker was bootstrapped, with sales rising by 139pc in 2022.

“As flexible, remote and hybrid working becomes the norm, technologies that enhance employee experience and maximise engagement are in greater demand,” said chief executive Adam Coleman.

HRLocker said last month that the majority of its employees are also distributed around the world.

“Organisations want their HR people focused on higher, more business-critical activities, that align with company-wide strategies and promote diversity, inclusion and belonging, not spending their time on form-filling and data entry,” he added.

The software is targeted at companies with 25 to 500 employees and offers GDPR-compliant features such as employee databases, time management, performance management and payroll reporting.