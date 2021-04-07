Citi’s Irish-based European unit sees profits fall sharply in2020  

Ireland is home to Citi's European operations which were hit by the impact of Covid last year. Photo: Peter Foley/Bloomberg

Pretax profits at Citibank’s Irish-based European unit last year more than halved to $475.69m (€401.34m) due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Limerick native Cecilia Ronan was appointed as the head of Citibank Europe in February 2020, and new accounts show that pre-tax profits declined by 64pc in 2020. Total income decreased by 10.4pc to $2.2bn in the 12 months to the end of December last.

The business employs 10,238 people including around 2,500 in Ireland.

The directors stated that “the company’s businesses, operations and financial condition have been impacted by economic dislocations and trends caused by the pandemic”.

The directors said that despite these impacts, the business reported a post-tax profit of $443m for 2020 “and has maintained strong capital and liquidity positions with consistently strong business operations”.

The business is headquartered in Dublin and has branches across 21 European countries.

The directors state that the consideration to pay dividends in relation to 2020 earnings will be kept under review in 2021 in light of uncertainties created by Covid-19 and regulators’ recommendations and will be finalised later in the year.

No dividend was paid in 2020 on 2019 earnings.

The company’s total assets increased by $12.6bn to $74bn at year end.

The directors state that the growth was led by the markets and securities services businesses due to the successful Brexit-led transitions and portfolio build up in derivatives flow trading as well as increased financing seen across financial institutions and corporate customers.

The bank paid corporation tax of $32.59m for the year.

Numbers employed by the group last year increased from 9,446 to 10,238 and staff costs increased by 7.6pc from $744.28m to $801.5m.

Salary costs totalled $640m while social security costs came to $119.9m and pension and post retirement benefits amounted to $16.27m.

The staff costs included restructuring costs of $9.6m along with shared based payments of $15.5m.

Directors’ pay declined by 38.5 per cent from $5.4m to $3.3m as no payment was made under ‘long term incentive schemes’ for 2020 and this followed a payout under that heading of $1.6m in 2019.

The accounts further show that 10 members of key management personnel shared remuneration of $11.76m made up of salaries of $11.2m and post employment benefits of $567,000.

The directors stated that the business has a well balanced business model that places it in a strong position to face current uncertainties facing the business and to benefit from opportunities for future growth.

They said that “once the market condition improves and recovery takes hold, the volumes in payments and commercial card business are expected to bounce back”.

The directors said that the company “has seen a significant increase in transactional volumes and associated revenues in the Securities Services business and this is expected to continue through client acquisition and geographic expansion”.

Total assets stood at $74.7bn at year-end.Net interest income was $390.61m, net fee and commission income was $969.6m and trading income $255.6m.

