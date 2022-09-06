Citi close to signing €100m deal for new European headquarters in Dublin

Cecilia Ronan, CEO of Citibank Europe, stands in front of the bank's current offices. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Citigroup is close to signing a deal for its new European headquarters in Dublin according to a report from the Financial Times today.

In March, the global bank launched the sale of its current Dublin office as it announced its intentions to find a new location in the city.

Citi is seeking €120m for the six story building, which spans 230,000 sq ft and is located at North Wall Quay.

According to the report, Citi is now in the final stages of a deal for a new 300,000 sq ft office in the Dublin Docklands.

Industry sources indicated that the deal could close as soon as this month, with the site now a third larger than its existing office.

The move is reportedly linked to organic growth of the bank here rather than relocations from Ireland.

Dublin is the European headquarters for Citibank Europe, which has more than 2,500 employees in Ireland, as well as branches in 22 countries across Europe.

The banking giant unveiled plans in April to create 300 new jobs in Ireland this year, bringing the total number of Irish staff to 2,800. This now includes more than 700 people working in technology.

“Many of these new roles reflect this changing reality where skills like risk, software engineering, data analytics, cloud and cyber are of increasing importance to the growth and soundness of our business,” said Citibank Europe CEO Cecilia Ronan at the time.