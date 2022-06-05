Circular economy brings opportunities for brands

Just before the first lockdown in March 2020, I strayed beyond my retail comfort zone and crossed the threshold of Patagonia on Dublin’s Exchequer Street. For some, clearly misguided, reason I had always associated Patagonia with the kind of people who book their treks to Machu Picchu or the Camino with Trailfinders on nearby Dawson Street. Or hippy dippy types whose big ambition was to live off-grid on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland for a year or two.

I take it all back and apologise.

Patagonia, of course, is a trailblazer when it comes to sustainability and its brand has been built around a strong commitment to do what is right for the planet and the communities that supply it with raw materials. Not surprisingly, it has built up a loyal following of millions of customers around the world.

When it comes to recycling, it has been billed as the world’s most circular brand with recycled materials used across more than 99pc of its product range. This unofficial accolade has been reinforced by its commitment to repairing products, renting them out and, through its Worn Wear platform, selling second-hand product and offering trade-ins.

Patagonia is also a beacon of hope for other companies operating not only in the fashion industry, but across a number of sectors that are dipping their toes in the so-called circular economy.

In a nutshell, the ultimate goal of the circular economy is to decouple environmental pressure from economic growth. It also involves a model of production and consumption that generally includes some form of sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing or recycling of existing materials and products to make them last as long as possible.

Ready or not, the circular economy is also part and parcel of the Irish Government’s sustainability agenda. State-backed entities like Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) as well as the public-private partnership Circuléire are already working with companies to develop circular economy business models and practices. Legislation to underpin the Government’s strategy is also winging its way through Dáil Éireann.

For marketers, the concept of the circular economy might seem like the antithesis to the consumption-focused marketing we are all used to. While this isn’t going to go away anytime soon, brands that embrace a more responsible attitude to consumption and sustainability are likely to fare better over the longer term than those that don’t.

Patagonia, however, is by no means the only brand to embrace the circular economy.

Ikea, for example, has developed a circular hub which allows customers to trade in their old furniture while another clothing brand, Mudd Jeans, allows customers rent jeans on a monthly basis. Want the latest refurbished iPhone? Head over to a platform like Refurbed or Swappie.

Embracing the circular economy won’t be easy and there will be challenges and many lessons to be learned along the way for brands.

“Big, established brands need to undo and unlearn quite a lot to embrace a more circular, regenerative way of designing and developing their brand,” says Jane McDaid, founder and head of creative innovation at the Dublin-based agency Thinkhouse.

“They must design out the negative impacts of the products and services that cause damage to human health and natural systems. In this shift, there’s a huge opportunity — not just to have a more positive impact but to grow from a ‘product’ company to a ‘product and service’ company. Apple’s recent introduction of self-service repair, Ikea’s ‘Buy Back Friday’ and Patagonia’s ‘Worn Wear’ service are examples of this in action,” she adds.

But there’s also growing evidence that suggests consumers are keen to embrace brands that are doing something good for the planet. According to Kantar’s most recent consumer research, for example, 84pc of Irish adults believe companies should be doing more to be sustainable while 24pc claim to prefer to buy from brands that are committed to sustainability. Another 23pc say they would be willing to spend more on sustainable products.

Brands take note.