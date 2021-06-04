Circle K to begin selling Covid-19 antigen tests from this weekend

Forecourt chain Circle K is to begin selling Covid-19 antigen tests in all stores – excluding Circle K Express – from this weekend.

Tests are priced at €8 for an individual test, and customers will be able to purchase two tests for €14 and three tests for €20.

The antigen test product has been manufactured in Germany and is being supplied through Irish pharmaceutical company MyBio.

The test provides results within 15 minutes, according to a statement from Circle K.

It is designed for the rapid qualitative determination of SARS-CoV-2 virus antigen.

The antigen test has a 97.83pc accuracy rate in detecting proteins of the virus, Circle K said.

It is not intended as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude a Covid-19 case, it added.

Gordon Lawlor, managing director of Circle K Ireland, said: “As society continues to reopen and with strong progress on the vaccine rollout front, we feel there is a demand for access to antigen testing products to help further manage the risk associated with this virus.”

“We see the use of antigen tests as a complementary additional safety measure alongside the existing public health advice and Government guidance. It is really important that customers continue to abide by these measures and exercise good judgement when it comes to the usage of antigen tests,” Mr Lawlor added.

Circle K Ireland id part of the global fuel and convenience store brand Circle K.

It has 2,300 employees and its retail network is made up of over 410 stations across the island of Ireland. Of these stations, 160 are owned by Circle K and 250 are owned by independent retail partners.

The company also operates a large commercial fuels business, with over 20 depots and two owned terminals across the country.

Last month German discount grocery chain Lidl started selling rapid Covid-19 antigen tests across Ireland.