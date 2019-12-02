Irish telecoms infrastructure company Cignal is rebranding as Cellnex, the name of its new Spanish owner.

Cignal rebrands as Cellnex, plans to build an additional 200 towers

Cignal was acquired by Cellnex in a €210m deal earlier this year.

Cignal was launched in 2015 with the acquisition of a portfolio of 300 communications towers from state-owned forestry company Coillte, bought for around €70m.

Its new owner Cellnex is planning to investing €60m to build up to 600 new sites in Ireland by 2026.

By the end of this year the Irish portfolio will have increased from 546 telecom sites when the acquisition was announced in September, to over 600.

An additional 200 sites are planned for next year.

Cellnex is also exploring the possibility of offering additional services to customers in Ireland, including fibre infrastructure and indoor coverage improvement solutions.

It is also looking at providing so-called Smart City infrastructure deployments that could offer local councils technology to assist in the provision of services including waste collection and traffic management.

Colin Cunningham, MD of Cellnex Ireland, and an Esat Digifone old hand, said that with the backing of Cellnex the company “will be able to provide improved mobile reception and broadband speeds to communities all over Ireland.”

Cellnex operates in Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the UK.

Its business is structured in four areas, telecommunication infrastructures services, audio-visual broadcasting networks, security and emergency service networks and solutions for smart urban infrastructure and services management.

Online Editors