Christy Moore's firm rides on to over €1m profit

Irish singing legend, Christy Moore hit the right notes last year with his music firm's accumulated profits going over the €1m mark.

Irish singing legend, Christy Moore hit the right notes last year with his music firm's accumulated profits going over the €1m mark.

The Kildare artist may be an 'ordinary man' but there is no sign of his extraordinary music career slowing down.

This weekend, Moore will play two sold-out shows in Ratoath, while upcoming gigs at the Mermaid Centre in Bray, Leisureland in Galway and Dun Laoghaire's Pavillon Theatre will be at capacity as part of a busy Summer-Autumn touring schedule in Ireland and the UK.

New accounts show that the 73-year-old singer's music firm recorded profits of €152,271 in the 12 months to the end of March this year.

This followed a loss of €341,730 at Moore's Yellow Furze Music in the prior year arising from Moore ploughing €600,000 into the directors' pension pot as he plans for his eventual retirement.

The principal activity of the company is the sale of music performances and recordings by Christy Moore and the accounts show that accumulated profits increased from €901,144 to €1.053m.

During the same period, the company's cash pile increased more than €250,000 going from €542,932 to €794,854. Revenues were also boosted by sales of the 2017 album 'On the Road'.

Pay to directors last year decreased marginally going down from €171,806 to €170,553.

Moore's five-decade career includes being a founding member of Moving Hearts and Planxty and the accounts show that Yellow Furze Music Ltd has rights that generate royalty income - the figures show that the firm has unidentified intangible assets valued at €346,155.

Irish Independent