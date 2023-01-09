Christmas grocery spending in Ireland hit record €1.3bn

Irish supermarket sales soared to a record €1.3bn in the month of December as grocery inflation continued to climb.

The latest report from research group Kantar showed that shoppers spent an extra €119m during the four weeks to December 25 this year compared to the same period in 2021.

Nearly half of the Irish population also opted to stock up on Friday December 23, with €94.4m spent in one day. This was €8.6m more than on December 23, 2021, which was also the busiest day of trading that year.

Grocery inflation was a “driving factor” behind this festive growth, with average price per pack up 13pc across the month. This surge added around €95.31 to the December shopping bill compared to the same time in 2021.

Kantar also reported that value sales were up 6.7pc across the four-week period compared to 2021, while volumes of purchases were actually down 4pc.

Inflation levels have now hit 15.4pc in Ireland for the 12-week period ending December 25, becoming the highest level on record.

Irish grocery inflation has also surpassed that of the UK, which currently stands at 14.2pc.

As a result, own-brand labels were in hot demand during the festive season, with shoppers eager to save where possible.

Sales of these products were up 11.1pc across the month, jumping ahead of the branded alternatives, which recorded growth of around 4pc.

“Over the Christmas period the supermarkets were keen to retain and attract shoppers with offers on their premium private label lines of festive alternatives, reaching record sales of €149.7m,” senior retail analyst Emer Healy said.

Shoppers also spent an additional €13.3m on wine in December, with volume sales up by 7.3pc. More than 25,000 extra Irish households also bought a turkey this year as many enjoyed larger get-togethers for the first time since Christmas 2019.

Household and cleaning products were also a feature on many shopping lists ahead of Christmas gatherings, with consumers spending an additional €6.8m in December.

In December, sales of flu and cold products were on the rise across the month, up €828,000. The Medicine Shortage Index, published by Azure Pharmaceuticals, revealed today that there is now a major shortage of over-the-counter cough syrups, as well as other common cold and flu medicines.

However, some popular treats fell in demand this Christmas, with purchases of chocolate, cheese and mince pies down compared to festive seasons past.

Many consumers opted to shop online for their Christmas dinners during December, spending an additional €4.7m last month. Online share of grocery sales now stands at 4.6pc.

Dunnes Stores retained the top spot in the Irish grocery market, with a 23.7pc market share. Its own-label also performed strongly in the period, with sales up 22pc year-on-year.

Tesco followed with a 23pc market share, with SuperValu rounding out the top three, with a 21pc share.

Discount grocers Lidl and Aldi now hold market shares of 12.2pc and 11.6pc respectively.

According to Kantar, Lidl recorded the strongest market share growth of 10.1pc year-on-year.