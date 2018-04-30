Chinese bio-manufacturing company to create 400 new jobs in Dundalk

A Chinese biologics drug substance manufacturing facility is set to create 400 new jobs in Dundalk.

The €325m investment from WuXi Biologics will generate a huge jobs boost for the town and the county over the next five years.

Dundalk Fine Gael TD, Peter Fitzpatrick, said the move will be of "substantial benefit to the region". "The 400 jobs being created, along with some 700 jobs at the construction phase, will be of substantial benefit to the region," he said.

"This investment is a reflection of the great work being done by the IDA , Enterprise Ireland, Louth county council, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, and many more. "The people of Dundalk, Louth and Ireland deserve this after their hard work and support over the last number of years in helping Ireland back on the road to recovery."

He continued; "Dundalk has a great connection with China with hundreds of Chinese students attending the DKIT every year. "This also shows the confidence that the Chinese have in Dundalk with Brexit coming up, and the excellent work force and talent pool we have in our area and its surrounds."

Headquartered in Wuxi City, China, WuXi Biologics is a global leading platform company providing end-to-end solutions for biologics with a mission to accelerate and transform biologics discovery, development and manufacturing to benefit patients around the world. The state-of-the-art facility-of-the-future will be located on the Industrial Development Authority’s (IDA) greenfield site in Mullagharlin in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

It is designed to be able to run continuous bioprocessing, a next generation manufacturing technology to be first implemented globally in this campus.

The manufacturing project on a 26-hectare campus is the company’s first site outside of China and is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Online Editors