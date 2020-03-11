China shutdown not hitting supplies: Dealz

Mr Ankers said Dealz was "taking all the relevant advice from authorities including the HSE"

Budget retailer Dealz says it is yet to see an impact on supplies from the coronavirus.

Dealz was "not rationing any products", the company said.

That is despite more than 40pc of its general merchandise coming from China, where the outbreak of the virus began.

However, Mat Ankers, the transformation director at Dealz, told the Irish Independent that much of the loss of production in China occurred during the country's New Year celebrations, when many factories are shut anyway.

So far, the company has not seen any decline in footfall here or in the UK, he said.

Mr Ankers said Dealz was "taking all the relevant advice from authorities including the HSE".

He also insisted that Brexit would not have an impact upon the Dealz shops here.

"We are committed to Ireland, it is an integral part of our business and we will continue to invest here," he commented.

The company is looking to open 10 new stores here over the next year and has launched a new simplified price structure, beginning with items priced at 75c.

