China pact hands CurrencyFair Asia boost

CurrencyFair, an Irish money transfer technology company, has signed a partnership agreement with Chinese online trade network Buy-World to launch its marketplace payment product.

The management of global payments made over Buy-World will be outsourced to CurrencyFair. Through the partnership, Buy-World, which works as a factory-to-business-to-consumer trade network comprised of 2.3 million global buyers, will transition to a full-service online model.

The agreement is in line with CurrencyFair's strategy for expansion in Asia. According to the company's estimates, 33pc of global money transfers will occur in the region by 2026.

In 2018, CurrencyFair initiated an Asian expansion plan as part of a €20m investment drive, which included backing from UK growth investor Octopus Ventures. It acquired Hong Kong's Convoy Payments, paving its entry into the Chinese market.

