Chill Insurance sells majority stake to UK fund in growth move

Online broker Chill Insurance has sold a majority stake to UK private equity firm Livingbridge as it seeks to fund an expansion that includes acquisitions of its own.

The deal is understood to value the 70pc stake being sold in the Irish broker at more than €55m.

It is understood Chill Insurance's long-time main shareholder Seamus Lynch and his brother Padraig will retain a combined approximately 30pc stake.

Chill and Livingbridge both declined to confirm the size of the acquired stake or the price.

Chill Insurance CEO Michael McLaughlin said Livingbridge's cash injection would allow Chill, founded in 2006 by the Lynches, to pursue "the next stage in our growth journey".

He said Chill - which had reportedly sought to raise debt finance before Livingbridge's investment approach - had been "impressed by their successful track record in scaling insurance businesses".

"Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to widen our reach in the personal lines sector, expand our portfolio of complementary financial services products and build our M&A (mergers and acquisitions) capability," he said.

Chill employs 250 people in Dublin and has 200,000 policy-holders, representing a 6pc market share.

Livingbridge, which holds stakes in other brokerages and has offices in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Melbourne and Boston, said in a statement it was attracted to Chill as an industry "disruptor" with "best-in-class IT infrastructure".

Chill offers "whole-of-market choice through a panel of 14 major insurance carriers at competitive prices direct to its customers", the UK firm said.

Livingbridge partner Xavier Woodward said: "Chill represents a fantastic opportunity to back a multi-product insurance provider which is uniquely positioned to grow in a large and attractive market."

Chill will focus on "accelerating the growth of the business through M&A", Mr Woodward said.

This is the second major investment in an Irish firm by Livingbridge this month.

Last week it acquired a majority stake in the Galway- headquartered cloud security firm TitanHQ, which provides web security, content filtering and anti-malware protection for 11,000 clients across 150 countries.

Filed accounts for Chill record turnover of €23.4m in the year to April 2019.

