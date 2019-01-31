Chief executive of Irish Water parent Ervia, Mike Quinn, to step down

Mike Quinn, the chief executive of Irish Water parent Ervia, is to leave his job.

Mr Quinn is taking up an opportunity in the private sector, Ervia said.

Ervia is also the parent of Gas Networks Ireland.

“I am very disappointed to lose someone of Mike Quinn’s calibre. His commitment and contribution to Ervia as CEO has been excellent,” said Ervia chairman Tony Keohane.

Mr Quinn – a former boss of Bord na Mona – joins Coillte boss Fergal Leamy as the second head of a major semi state to announce they’re leaving for the private sector this week.

Mr Quinn had been in the role for 15 months.

Online Editors