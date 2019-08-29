Jameson whiskey has delivered volume growth of 6pc with global sales of 7.7 million cases for the year ending 30 June.

Jameson whiskey has delivered volume growth of 6pc with global sales of 7.7 million cases for the year ending 30 June.

Cheers to that: Jameson delivers volume growth of 6pc

The brand of whiskey continued to perform well in emerging markets, up 23pc, with Nigeria, India, Mexico, and Brazil all recording high levels of growth, according to results from Irish Distillers.

The Jameson family also saw sales increase by 12pc in Eastern Europe, driven by the Ukrainian and Russian markets.

In the Republic of Ireland, the spirits market generated volume growth of 2pc.

Conor McQuaid, chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers, said: “We are immensely proud of the strong performance of our full portfolio of Irish whiskeys.”

“As these results show, we continue to develop our historically strong markets while penetrating new markets for Irish whiskey.”

The group experienced global growth of its prestige range of 25pc, led by Redbreast, where growth was up 24pc and the Spot range, up 40pc.

The largest markets for the products continue to be the United States, South Africa and Russia, followed by Ireland and the UK.

“However, it is hugely encouraging to see such strong growth in markets such as Canada and in emerging markets such as Nigeria, India, Mexico and Brazil,” Mr McQuaid said.

Irish Distillers was formed in 1966, following a merger between John Power & Son, John Jameson & Son and Cork Distilleries.

In 1988 Irish Distillers joined Pernod Ricard.

Since 2012 the group, which employs over 600 people in Cork and Dublin, has invested around €400m in doubling its production and bottling capacity to meet global demand.

Online Editors