Charity boss to push for Budget supports

The Community Foundation for Ireland has appointed Denise Charlton as CEO.

The philanthropic organisation is currently engaged in distributing €5.5m in donations already received through 'RTÉ Does Comic Relief' to respond to Covid-19.

Ms Charlton is a consultant and non-executive director of a number of not-for-profit organisations and was previously CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland and of Women's Aid. She will take over as CEO from Tina Roche, who co-founded the foundation which has made €50m in grants to communities across the country over the past two decades.

Ms Charlton said she intends to engage with the new Government ahead of Budget 2021 to lobby for philanthropy by incentivising the donation of major gifts and legacies.

"It is an honour to take up the leadership of a foundation which is committed through strategic donations to maximise support for people, often facing huge difficulties and challenges," she said.

Irish Independent