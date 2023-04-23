Chapters bookshop joins lifestyle retailer Arboretum in plan to green-up city centre

Award-winning garden and lifestyle retailer Arboretum is to partner with one of Dublin’s best known bookshops in a large new retail and food development.

Arboretum Urban Green, which will entail an investment of €400,000 by Arboretum, is due to open early next month above Chapters on Parnell Street, Ireland’s largest independent bookshop.

The bookshop closed its doors for a short while last year after 40 years in business, but in March 2022 it was reopened under new ownership by Kevin Neary and Michael Finucane, co-founders and former directors of GameStop Ireland.

The new Arboretum shop and café will take up 14,000sqft on the first floor of Chapters, which is located in an area of the city currently undergoing regeneration.

It will sell garden furniture and accessories, house plants, and a range of other home products, while 30pc of the space will accommodate a café.

Neary is a board member of Arboretum and approached the bookshop with the idea last year.

“There was automatically a synergy that we thought would work – in that Chapters is such a well-known brand in Dublin and ourselves well-known outside the Dublin circle,” said Barry Doyle, CEO of Arboretum.

“And it’s not every day you get the opportunity for a 14,000sqft location in the heart of the city centre.”

This is the third location for the company, which was founded by Doyle’s mother Rachel. The first outlet was in Carlow, and the second was in Kilquade, Co Wicklow, where an expansion is planned.

Arboretum hopes to attract city dwellers, workers, students and tourists to the new store and café.

Doyle said he had visited similar shops in the Netherlands to understand how such a format would work in Ireland.

"Obviously it’s a slightly different market than our other locations. It’s really foot traffic we are dealing with here, even though there is ample parking.

"What we’ll be showing in-store might be bistro sets of garden furniture – but you could have the option of going to our online store and buying an eight-seater and getting it shipped to you.

"But we hope to create a destination that’s an oasis in the urban setting of the city centre.

"We’ll have horticulturalists on site to give advice and tips. We have 22 horticulturalists at the moment and we make sure the training goes into the team – and that’s what sets us apart.”

Arboretum Urban Green will employ a team of 15 full- and part-time workers, and it is intended that the café will be able to cater for 60 customers.