Chapters bookshop joins lifestyle retailer Arboretum in plan to green-up city centre

Retailer will sell garden furniture and run a café

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

Award-winning garden and lifestyle retailer Arboretum is to partner with one of Dublin’s best known bookshops in a large new retail and food development.

Arboretum Urban Green, which will entail an investment of €400,000 by Arboretum, is due to open early next month above Chapters on Parnell Street, Ireland’s largest independent bookshop.

The new shop and café will take up 14,000sqft on the first floor of Chapters

