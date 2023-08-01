Changes to Fingal Council night flight noise rules could save DAA €1.8bn

Fingal County Council has been ordered to remove noise mitigation measures from its new development plan, potentially saving the operator of Dublin Airport €1.8bn.

An order issued by Kieran O’Donnell, the Junior Minister for local government, found several issues with the local authority’s move to include a noise insulation scheme as part of its 2023-2029 county development plan.

The move comes after DAA, the company which operates Dublin Airport, lodged a High Court claim in May seeking to quash the aircraft noise mitigation measures.

Originally, the county development plan was to include an objective to expand noise insulation at properties near the airport, to ensure noise levels reduce to below 40 decibels (dB ) at night.

A noise action plan for 2019-2023 published by the council cited guidelines produced by the World Health Organisation in 2009, which recommended that annual average night-time exposure not exceed 40dB outdoors.

“It is recommended that this level should be the target for night-time noise guidelines to protect the public, including the most vulnerable groups such as children, the chronically ill and the elderly,” it said.

However, DAA said in its court submission that it is already subject to the council’s noise action plan.

The organisation produced a report carried out by acoustic consultants which found the proposed changes could mean almost 90,000 homes would be eligible for noise insulation. It was assumed the cost involved would be €20,000 per property, or €1.8bn overall.

In an order published on Monday, M r O’Donnell found the attempted move by the council was not in compliance with several regulations.

“The exclusive jurisdiction was conferred on the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) and the [Fingal County Council] chief executive,” he said.

In a letter addressed to Marie Farrelly, the Fingal County Council chief executive, M r O’Donnell wrote: “By including an objective in the development plan to expand noise insulation schemes operated by DAA to include all areas exposed to 40 dB or higher as produced by aircraft during night time, it is considered that the plan has included matters upon which competence has been conferred on ANCA.

“I am cognisant that you, as chief executive of the planning authority, advised the elected members against making the plan with this material alteration.”

The DAA said it “welcomed” the direction and that it would consider options on aspects of the case.