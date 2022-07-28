Chambers Ireland calls for more funding for new homes as cost of housing drives up wage demands

Chambers Ireland has called on the government to tackle “three interlocking struggles” facing businesses in Ireland in next year’s Budget- housing, energy and skills.

The lobby group has called for investment in to neglected town centres, stating that the Government must increase funding for the delivery of homes so that National Development Plan targets can be met.

In addition, the government should fast track shallow retrofits at scale to help households deal with rising energy costs. The business lobby group is also urging the Government to alter tax incentives to now make it unprofitable for vacant properties to lie idle to increase the supply of housing.

Housing shortages are a critical issue for businesses. The ever-increasing cost of housing is driving up wage demands. The costs of the housing policy failures over the last decade is being transferred to employers,” said chief executive Ian Talbot.

Skills and talent is also a growing concern for businesses in Ireland, with the high cost of living impacting the attractiveness of the country for foreign workers.

The group added that those who may have been expected to migrate to Ireland for roles will now be active in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. As a result, Irish businesses will have to seek workers from further afield, according to Chambers Ireland , who are now calling on the government to reform labour migration processes to make pathways to work frictionless.

Employment law legislation must also be reviewed, according to the lobby group. The group is also looking for expanding resources for upskilling and training, as well greater supports for carers.

“This lack of available staff is undermining a number of existing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects. Without a credible talent pipeline local leaders are being challenged by international HQs about the viability of proposed projects,” said Mr Talbot.

Energy infrastructure in Ireland has also been operating “too close to capacity”, according to Chambrrs Ireland. It added that the lack of investment has created a vulnerability that would discourage FDI.

The group called on the government to invest more in renewable energy prices, to install hybrid connections at sites of existing thermal plants and to introduce small scale solar photovoltaic supply as a source of microgeneration.

Finally, it said that the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority should become an IDA for offshore energy industry, as well as a “one-stop-shop facilitator” of the green transition.

Talbot added that the supplies of natural gas from Britain are increasingly at politic risk, with no set plan in place should supply to Ireland be restricted.

“Many of the problems we are experiencing arose from the decade of underinvestment which afflicted the economy in the post Great-Financial-Crash era. Delivering on the needed infrastucture solutions during a time of increasing costs will be extremely challenging, but will also be essential for our future prosperity,” he concluded.

Chambers Ireland, which has 40 member chambers, is made up of local business representatives across the island of Ireland.

The lobby group has a network of Chambers of Commerce in every major town and region in the country.