Certa acquires Alternative Energy Ireland in green energy push

Fuel supplier Certa, which is owned by DCC, has acquired solar and renewable energy specialist Alternative Energy Ireland.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Certa said the acquisition would help the company transition to renewable energy, allowing its commercial, industrial and domestic customers to move to greener energy solutions.

Alternative Energy Ireland has been in operation since 2007. The company designs renewable energy systems, including solar panels, which generate electricity, and solar thermal panels, which heat water.

The Irish company also provides heat recovery ventilation systems and home heat pumps, as well as electric vehicle charging facilities.

It currently works with homes, businesses and farms.

Certa has a network of 39 unmanned pay@pump forecourts across Ireland, as well as 22 home heating depots.

The company, which is headquartered in Portlaoise, employs over 330 people across the country.

“Certa is delighted to acquire such an established and progressive business and we are excited to work with the AEI team,” Certa managing director Andrew Graham said.

"There is a growing demand for renewable energy solutions that help customers to lower their carbon footprint, to become more sustainable and to save money,” added Alternative Energy Ireland founder and managing director Stephen Bray.