Cereal prices up by close to 50pc in last year – CSO

A farmer operates a combine while harvesting wheat in a field in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict near Luhansk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Cereal prices have risen by close to 50pc in the past year, Central Statistics Office data shows, as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to cause uncertainty in global markets.

The price farmers charge for pigs, eggs, vegetables and poultry is also rising compared to last year, according to the CSO’s agricultural price indices for June, as some input costs continued to rise.

Cereal prices were up 47.5pc in June, compared with June 2022, with pig prices rising 22.7pc and egg prices up 16.8pc in the year.

Vegetable prices were up 2.5pc, while potatoes, including seeds, rising 14.9pc year on year in June.

However, milk prices fell 28.3pc, which could translate into better news for consumers in future.

Overall, the agricultural output price index - the prices farmers charge for their produce - went down by 9.2pc year on year in June and fell 2.4pc in the month between May and June.

While farmers’ costs are falling in some cases, the price of electricity and pesticides is still on the rise.

Fertiliser prices were down 43.4pc in June, compared to June last year, while motor fuel prices tumbled 30.7pc in the same period.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 14th

However, the price farmers paid for electricity went up by 34.6pc and spending on plant protection products such as pesticides was up 13pc year on year.

The price of feed for pigs and poultry was up year on year, but fell between May and June.

Overall, the agricultural input price index - the costs to farmers of producing goods – was down 10.5pc year on year and fell 4.3pc month on month in June.

There is increasing uncertainty over the fate of global wheat prices a month after Russia pulled out of the UN and Turkey-brokered Black Sea grain transport deal.

In July, international wheat prices saw their first month-on-month increase in nine months, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Ireland’s latest consumer price index shows price hikes are slowing down but the price of certain foods - including bread, milk and butter - are still significantly higher than they were a year ago.

Food price inflation came in at 8.8pc in July, compared to July a year ago.