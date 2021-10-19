CEO of Providence Resources resigns

The Barryroe site is located off the coast of Cork

The chief executive of Providence Resources, Alan Linn, has resigned from the company with immediate effect.

Mr Linn, an oil and gas veteran with more than 35 years' experience in the sector, took on the role in January last year, after Tony O’Reilly jnr stepped down.

In a brief statement Mr Linn said he was stepping down “to devote more time to my other business interests.”

“Following the recent strategic decision by the board to take the management and financing of the Barryroe project in-house, this is the opportune time to hand over to new leadership. Providence is now well placed to progress the Barryroe project,” Mr Linn added.

The board of Providence will immediately commence a search for a new CEO, with chairman James Menton assuming the role in the intervening period.

Mr Mention thanked Mr Linn for his service to the company.

Last month Providence said a full strategic review of the development potential of the company’s flagship Barryroe field has been initiated by the board “in order to prepare a robust case for the development of the field”.

Following the termination of the farmout to SpotOn Energy, the strategic review, which, Providence said, “will include independently evaluated assessments of the field’s development scenarios and their potential, is considered essential by the board.”

The review will be completed before the end of this year.

Providence reported an operating loss of €1.065m for the six months to June 30 this year.

Profit before tax for the period was €1.6m, due to a non-cash accounting gain in relation to its warrants revaluation, according to interim results from the company. As at 30 June this year Providence had total cash and cash equivalents of €3.645m versus €2.269m at 30 June 2020.

In October 2019 Providence said it would no longer extend the deadline to receive a $9m loan from Chinese backer Apec, in what was the latest in a series of delays with the money being transferred.

Providence implemented a number of cost-cutting measures during 2019, including a redundancy programme, and today it operates with skeletal staff.