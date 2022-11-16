Central Bank’s deputy chief Sharon Donnery fires warning to finance firms over authorisation process

The deputy governor of the Central Bank has warned financial firms to be careful of how they treat the regulator during the licensing process if they want a “straightforward” authorisation.

In a speech at the annual dinner of lobby group Financial Services Ireland on Wednesday, Sharon Donnery said there was now a “very different pipeline of firms... with novel business models” applying to be regulated, hinting that some were falling short of requirements.

“We are seeing some firms do not understand that authorisation is just the beginning,” she said.

“Authorisation commences a regulatory and supervisory relationship that will continue for the duration of a firm’s existence as a regulated entity. So the nature of firms’ initial engagements with us inform our understanding of how they will approach regulatory compliance if and when they are authorised.”

She said the Irish financial services sector in Ireland was growing rapidly and internationalising, with the number of e-money and payment firms growing by 138pc between 2018 and 2021, while the funds sector had nearly doubled in size to 10,000 entities with €5.6trn in assets.

But Ms Donnery emphasised the Central Bank was concerned mainly with whether those firms can demonstrate their seriousness.

“Our experience has been and continues to be that firms which understand their proposed business model, the risks inherent in that and the compliance obligations in place to protect the wider system, are the firms which find the authorisation to be most straightforward,” she said.

The Central Bank has been criticised in recent years for being slow to push through authorisations for new types of financial firms and Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has been very sceptical of the growth of the crypto sector.