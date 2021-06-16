Central Bank warns of exit shock as Government tapers financial supports

The Central Bank has warned of a potential exit shock when the economy emerges from the pandemic as withdrawal of Government support triggers bankruptcies and mortgage arrears.

The scale of damage in the economy from 15 months of disruptions has so far been hidden by Government support schemes and lender forbearance.

But latent financial distress among households and businesses – held at bay through wage subsidies and unemployment payments – is likely to crystallise as measures begin to taper at the end of the year.

This could lead to increased demand for loans while the outlook remains uncertain and bank profitability is weak, meaning lenders could have reduced appetite to provide new credit to consumers and companies just when they need it most.

“Overall, economic and financial conditions in Ireland have improved over the last six months. Job losses reached record highs during the pandemic, but Government supports played an important role in absorbing the shock to people’s livelihoods and incomes,” said Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf.

“The recovery may be bumpy and uneven, as some sectors in Ireland thrive while others continue to struggle with the effects of the restrictions. The viability of some businesses will be tested by the necessary tapering of Government supports.”

The review, which is published every six months, evaluates the main risks facing the financial system and assesses its resilience to setbacks.

The review said the overall risk environment remains challenging, even as the immediate threat of coronavirus is beginning to recede, as the impact of the pandemic is still working its way through the financial system.

With high levels of indebtedness for both countries and companies, there could be unexpected setbacks ahead, the review warned.

The Central Bank warned that tightening global financial conditions, an uncertain domestic recovery and increasing bad loans could all threaten the banking system’s ability to back new growth in the Irish economy, but the roll-out of vaccines had reduced those downside risks significantly compared with six months ago.

The review pointed out that company insolvencies have been lower during the pandemic, but that SMEs especially had lost money in the last year, suggesting that the most distressed will be forced to restructure or close in the year ahead.

Likewise vulnerabilities remain in the mortgage market where there was a large cohort of borrowers in distress before the pandemic who were helped by loan moratoriums but remain vulnerable as forbearance comes to an end.

Mr Makhlouf said bank credit decisions should not “amplify the cycle”, meaning they shouldn’t make distress worse by withholding available funds.

But he also said it would be in the best interests of the economy overall if unviable firms proceeded towards “orderly liquidation” instead of remaining dependent on extraordinary measures to survive.

Deputy governor Ed Sibley said the Central Bank had been engaging with lenders in preparing for the next phase of dealing with the Covid-19 shock.

“We expect there is sufficient financial and human resource to support borrowers theat were most dependent on government supports to get back to a viable position from a debt sustainability perspective, which is especially important on the SME side,” he said.