Central Bank warns Government that Budget tax hikes may be needed to cool an overheating economy

Economy can’t handle any more stimulus, according to analysis

A budget giveaway risks causing damage to the economy, the Central Bank has warned.

The message of caution comes three months out from Budget Day and could scotch Fine Gael plans for lower taxes on middle income earners, a call that has divided the coalition.

In fact, a Central Bank analysis published on Wednesday says higher taxes may soon be required to help cool demand, tame prices and wage demands, and keep the economy from overheating.

Record low unemployment coupled with continued job creation means the economy is now “at full capacity” and can’t handle any extra stimulus, the Central Bank said in its latest quarterly economic bulletin.

It predicts higher wages and a pick-up in consumer spending will push up domestic growth and underlying inflation this year.

Modified domestic demand – a measure of the Irish economy that strips out multinational transactions such as aircraft leasing and patents – is expected to grow 3.7pc this year, up more than half a point on the bank’s previous forecast in March.

Growth in the following two years is slightly lower than previously forecast, at 2.5pc.

There is the potential for things to become a little bit more frothy

Inflation is expected to cool to 5.3pc this year, 3.4pc next year and 2.5pc in 2025.

But core inflation – which strips out volatile food and energy prices – is predicted to continue rising until the end of the year, reaching 4.9pc on average this year and outpacing headline inflation by 2025 (at 2.7pc).

The good news is that higher wages mean real incomes will recover by the end of this year.

But the Central Bank warned extra spending or tax cuts by the Government – whether on cost-of-living measures or capital investment in housing, healthcare or climate infrastructure – could fuel new price rises and add to overheating risks.

Overheating happens when demand outstrips supply, sending prices and wages rocketing and pushing the economy into a downturn.

“In the short term, the economy does run the risk of overheating,” said Martin O’Brien, head of the Central Bank’s Irish economic analysis division.

“There is the potential for things to become a little bit more frothy, or for overheating to emerge, and in that case I think our position would be that fiscal policy has to stand ready to take on a little bit more of a restrictive position if those risks were to become more prominent out to the middle of the decade.”

With budget surpluses totalling €65bn expected out to the middle of the decade, thanks to bumper corporation tax receipts, Fine Gael has called for a €1,000 tax cut for middle income earners next year, a move that caused a coalition rift earlier this month.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Michael McGrath have also said they are prepared to use some of their budget billions for investment in housing, health or climate infrastructure.

But research by Central Bank staff shows that using windfall tax receipts without also taking some demand out of the economy through tax hikes could fuel inflation and trim the budget surplus just as ageing liabilities start to rise.

The research says budget measures that go beyond the Government’s 5pc a year spending growth rule “would aggravate overheating pressures and result in a less favourable budgetary position than currently projected by the middle of the decade”.

Any measures that send prices and wages even higher put Ireland at a disadvantage compared to our euro area neighbours, said Robert Kelly, the Central Bank's director of economics and statistics, particularly given the housing crisis.