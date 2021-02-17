Central Bank targets business interruption hold-outs

THE Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) is threatening to take enforcement action against a handful of insurance firms that are not honouring valid claims on business interruption policies, Independent.ie has learned.

The regulator is writing to a small number of insurers that are still holding out on payments and telling them to honour valid claims as well as deliver payouts promptly, or face escalating regulatory action.

The communications with these companies include specifically-tailored risk-mitigation programmes (RMP) outlining explicit expectations for how each firm should deal with claims.

They incorporate conclusions from the Central Bank's own long-term investigation of business interruption insurance and the recent judgement from the FBD test case in the Commercial Court. The court found that FBD's pub customers were entitled to claim for Covid-related closures under their business interruption policies.

Companies that fail to comply with the guidance – which the CBI regards as its final and definitive communication on the issue – could face enforcement orders from the High Court.

The CBI today reiterated its stance that all insurers must interpret their policy wordings in favour of the customers.

“We have made our expectations abundantly clear and we now expect firms, where they have not already done so, to take a proactive and swift approach in their communications with customers and resolution of valid claims,” said Derville Rowland, director general of financial conduct at the CBI.

"While there are further decisions before the courts in relation to the quantum of payments, we do not see any reason for any firm to delay matters any further for customers in advance of those hearings.”

The Central Bank has marshalled significant resources in recent months to deal with the ambiguity and disagreement around business interruption policies.

Since last March, when the first pandemic lockdown was imposed, a team of regulators, lawyers, accountants and insurance experts has been working to define the scope and application of the policies.

More than 100,000 policies issued by 140 firms fell under the remit of the investigation, which looked at policy language and contractual terms.

Ultimately, the investigation determined that about 30 firms had terms that either definitely covered Covid-related interruptions or might cover, depending on circumstances.

In some cases, those firms were not paying. But leading up to the FBD judgement on February 5, several insurers began to fall in line, including Hiscox, QBE, Contessa, Axis Specialty Europe and Optis.

A small number of insurers, however, have continued to hold out, despite being challenged by the regulator, and are now receiving RMPs to push them to deal conclusively with the issue.

