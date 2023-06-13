Central Bank takes first public action against former PTSB CEO in tracker mortgage case

The Central Bank will take its first public action against an individual linked to the tracker mortgage scandal when it holds an inquiry hearing later this month in the case of former Permanent TSB CEO David Guinane.

The bank has scheduled an inquiry management meeting for June 26 in preparation for a full public hearing in October.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is the first of several expected between now and October to flesh out what evidence and witness testimony will be presented in the full hearing.

The inquiry is being led by Peter Hinchliffe, a former UK financial ombudsman and regulator with the Financial Conduct Authority.

Mr Guinane, who was chief executive of PTSB from November 2007 to February 2012, is suspected of breaking consumer protection rules during the tracker mortgage scandal.

He could ultimately face up to a €1m penalty and other sanctions, including legal costs and restriction from working in a regulated firm, if the inquiry finds he violated financial regulations.

Permanent TSB was already fined €21m for overcharging its tracker customers after a lengthy and complex investigation by the Central Bank into the entire banking sector found numerous such breaches.

However, no senior bankers have been held personally accountable for the overcharging to date, even though all the retail banks have been found liable and agreed to pay record fines in the hundreds of millions.

The inquiry represents an escalation of the Central Bank’s normal administrative sanctions procedure, which typically involves a negotiated settlement behind closed doors between regulators and the entity or individual under investigation.

The Central Bank said in November 2021, when it opened the inquiry into Mr Guinane, that it had “reasonable grounds to suspect that a person formerly concerned in the management of Permanent TSB participated in the commission of a suspected prescribed contravention” of the Consumer Protection Code 2006.

The notice did not name Mr Guinane, who ran the bank during the period the when the code was in force, but before it was replaced by an updated version in 2012.

The Irish Independent has independently established he is the person concerned with the inquiry, however.

Mr Guinane to did not respond to attempts to contact him. Spokespeople for Permanent TSB and the Central Bank declined to comment.