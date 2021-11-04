Central Bank secures order against unauthorised financial firm

The Central Bank has secured an enforcement order from the High Court restraining the owner of an unauthorised financial firm from providing debt management and acting as a mortgage broker.

The order prevents Rosaleen Grier, also known as Grier Rose, from continuing to operate her debt management firm, which traded variously under the names Grier & Associates, RG Consultants and GR Sales, without Central Bank authorisation.

The development comes after a multi-year process which began in 2015 with a Central Bank warning notice that Ms Grier was running a debt management business without the required authorisation.

After Ms Grier continued trading without getting the business properly authorised, the Central Bank took further steps to rein in the firm.

“Following further and more recent investigations into Rosaleen Grier, the Central Bank is of the opinion that Rosaleen Grier has engaged in conduct that contravened provisions of financial services legislation by providing debt management services and carrying out the credit intermediation activities of a mortgage credit intermediary, without being authorised by the Central Bank to do so,” the Central Bank said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the Central Bank took the decision to apply to the High Court for an enforcement order.”

The Central Bank regularly posts warning notices regarding unauthorised firms for consumer protection purposes. Usually, these firms are not real businesses, but transparent scams.

Ms Grier’s business, however, was offering real financial services to customers – including debt management advice and mortgage credit intermediary activities – but without the permission of the regulator.

It is not legally permitted for anyone to provide such services without authorisation.

Where the Central Bank believes that a person is engaging in conduct that contravenes financial services legislation, the Central Bank may apply to the High Court for an order restraining that person from engaging in that conduct.

The restraining order was not the harshest punishment available to regulators.

In May the Central Bank indefinitely banned the managing director of an unauthorised mortgage broker after he wrongly induced customers to hand over their deposits to process their applications.

James Cumiskey, former MD of European Mortgage Call Centre Limited, of Dundalk, Co Louth, is now prohibited from carrying out so-called “controlled functions” at any regulated provider.

That means he is barred from providing a wide range of financial services, including running a financial firm, overseeing compliance, processing insurance claims, advising clients or even arranging a financial service for a customer.