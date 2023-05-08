Central Bank of Ireland’s Gabriel Makhlouf promises tighter control of cryptocurrency ‘Ponzi schemes’

Gabriel Makhlouf is a long-standing critic of the industry which saw a raft of fraud cases and collapses last year. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Unbacked cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are “Ponzi schemes” and should be “treated with a large dose of scepticism”, the Central Bank has warned.

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf, a long-time critic of the industry, said regulators were concerned about the potential for crypto to cause consumer harm.

He also hinted the Central Bank is set to crack down on crypto influencers who promote crypto products online without disclosing their related financial interests.

“The purchase of such products can be similar to purchasing a lottery ticket: you might win but you probably won’t,” Mr Makhlouf wrote in a blog post published on the Central Bank website.

“And describing it as ‘investment, is, needless to say, an abuse of the word; ‘Ponzi schemes’ might be more accurate.”

His remarks come two weeks after the European Parliament agreed its first package of regulations to manage prudential and consumer risk in the crypto industry.

The Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations set common standards across Europe for supervising crypto firms, enabling regulators to trace transactions, and introduce rules against market manipulation.

Mr Makhlouf said the Central Bank was discouraging the marketing of cryptocurrencies to the public because of its poorly understood risks and “aggressive advertising”.

“A particular concern of mine remains the aggressive advertising – which is sometimes false or misleading – through the use of ‘influencers’ to promote crypto while not disclosing the fact they are being paid,” he wrote.

Mr Makhlouf made a distinction, however, between the majority of crypto assets and tokens that are backed by reserves and capital controls, saying the Central Bank “remained open” to backed crypto.

However, he signalled that regulators in Ireland and the EU would be tightening controls on the industry following the “crypto winter” which saw the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin and crypto exchange FTX.

“In the case of crypto, this market is developing at pace and the risks to consumers and investors are rising, particularly as these products remain unregulated,” he said.

“While the market itself – including so-called ‘influencers’ – often speaks to the potential opportunities around crypto, regulators around the world have long been talking about the risks consumers face as they interact with the sector.”

He said crypto would be supervised like any other financial market in proportion to the risks it posed, adding that crypto firms would eventually have to protect client funds, maintain high standards of governance and disclose relevant information just like mainstream financial firms.

Mr Makhlouf has spoken out regularly in recent years about the risks of allowing the crypto industry to go unregulated, calling crypto assets “highly speculative”.

Earlier in the year crypto platform Coinbase was one of several fintech firms targeted by the Central Bank in a highly critical “Dear CEO” letter after a review found significant deficiencies in how some firms safeguarded customer money.

Fintech firms, including some that deal in crypto, are now being forced to submit special audits detailing how they segregate client funds and prevent money laundering.

Regulators have warned chief executives that if they don’t fix the problems, they could face enforcement action, steep fines, and costly risk mitigation programmes.