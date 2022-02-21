Central Bank ignores insurance industry pleas to delay its ban on ‘price walking’

The Central Bank of Ireland is scrutinising insurance practices and wants to end 'price walking'. Photographer: Jason Alden

THE Central Bank is going to “bring an end to the harmful practice” of differential pricing in the insurance market by July despite resistance from the industry, according to the director of financial regulation Gerry Cross.

In a speech to the Compliance Institute on Monday, Mr Cross said officials were approaching the issue with a “degree of urgency” so that insurers could no longer gain “covert advantage” from quoting uncompetitive prices to loyal customers.

The Central Bank is now ready to ban tricks like price walking after last summer’s investigation into home and motor policies found evidence that companies were hiking premiums on longstanding customers for no reason.

“In our final report and consultation paper we made clear that this practice, the practice of price walking, because it takes undue advantage of customers’ behaviours or habits, is unacceptable,” Mr Cross told the industry body.

“We indicated that we planned to ban the practice and that this ban would be introduced from July this year.”

However, several respondents to the Central Bank consultation requested a postponement for another six or nine months.

But Mr Cross said firms should complete their preparations for a change in July, as the Central Bank is not adjusting its timetable.

“For the reasons I have outlined, relating to the importance of stopping this harmful behaviour as an urgent priority, we will be sticking to this timetable,” he said.

Mr Cross said the Central Bank will publish final draft regulations and a feedback statement summarising the responses in March.

The new rules will apply to home and motor policies only, as they are high-volume products where prices are determined by models rather than negotiation.

Mr Cross said that the provisions protecting motor insurance customers would extend to motorbikes, and campervans, as well as motor products sold to sole traders who use a van or light commercial vehicle. The home insurance rules will cover products for holiday homes, buy to let properties and mobile homes.

Mr Cross also said Central Bank regulations to hold individual bankers accountable for misconduct would be published in the coming months once the enabling legislation is finalised.

He said the bank was reviewing the Consumer Protection Code this year to take account of technological change in the financial services sector as well as developments in EU law.

