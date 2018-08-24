Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery applies for role as chair of ECB's powerful Single Supervisory Board

The deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Sharon Donnery, has officially put herself forward as a candidate to become chair of the European Central Bank’s powerful Single Supervisory Board.

The Department of Finance confirmed the move.

"Minister Donohoe has been notified of Ms. Donnery’s application for the post of Chair of the Single Supervisory Board at the European Central Bank. Ms Donnery is an exceptional candidate and Minister Donohoe is pleased to have a person of her stature going forward for the role."

Applications for the job close today. Unlike the Presidency of the ECB, where prospective candidates are nominated by their home government, those seeking to head the Single Supervisory Board must apply in their own right.

Politics will still play a role, and the ECB and European Parliament are understood to favour appointing a woman, in part because of the wider gender imbalance at the top of the ECB.

The Single Supervisory Mechanism is already led by a woman, Daniele Nouy, whose term ends at the end of this year. As well as Sharon Donnery, potential successors to Daniele Nouy include Portugal’s Elisa Ferreira.

Online Editors