Central Bank chief wants TDs to ban crypto advertising to young people

‘Crypto’ advertising targeted at young people should be banned, the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland told TDs and Senators on Wednesday.

The Governor, Gabriel Makhlouf, told the Oireachtas Finance Committee that he was concerned about the impact of cryptocurrency on “Irish retail customers, particularly young people.”

“There’s a reasonable number of young adults who have put their money into crypto,” he said. “There is an uncomfortable level of advertising that is targeted at that cohort.”

“If you find a way, I would recommend that the adverts to that cohort are banned,” he added. “I think the targeting at those particular individuals is a bad thing so we are very concerned.”

Mr Makhlouf told the Committee that there is no regulatory protection for customers investing in crypto-assets, the best known of which is Bitcoin.

“The unbacked crypto is essentially a Ponzi scheme,” he said. “It’s trying to attract people into it, first movers can take the money out of it at the right price.”

Mr Makhlouf pointed to new EU legislation which are set to grant the Central Bank regulatory powers involving stable coins, cryptocurrencies where the value is tied to a currency or commodity, such as gold.

The new EU laws will not extend to unbacked crypto which is facilitating crime, he said.

Mr Makhlouf told the Committee that interest rates will rise at next week’s meeting of the European Central Bank.

“We need to continue to increase rates at our meeting next week by taking a similar step to our December decisions and also at our March meeting,” he said.

According to the governor, any future monetary policy decisions after this will be “data-dependent” due to “prevailing uncertainty at present.”

“The chances of interest rates returning to negative levels for example, which is where it was before last summer, I think those days are behind us,” he added.

When asked if interest rates could rise to 6pc, Mr Makhlouf responded that he would be “surprised if the ECB policy rates reached those levels.”