BANK bosses do not fear the Central Bank, it was alleged at an Oireachtas Committee meeting.

Central Bank boss says he will 'continue to be annoying'

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf was told that recent comments by the chief executive of the KBC would not have been made if the banks feared the regulator.

Last month KBC group chief executive Johan Thijs called on the Central Bank to move from the “annoying” inquiry into the tracker mortgage scandal.

Mr Thijs said: “What is still an annoying thing is the whole tracker mortgage stuff.”

Asked about those comments, new Central Bank governor Mr Makhlouf told Oireachtas Finance Committee the regulatory authority will continue to be annoying to misbehaving banks.

“That particular gentleman may regret the fact that we will continue to be annoying.”

He added that bankers would be held to account under his leadership of the Central Bank and there was an emphasis on eliminating bad behaviours and practices that were prevalent in the past.

Mr Makhlouf said: “We are going to make sure banks are held to account for their actions. It is their responsibility to restore trust in themselves, and we are continuing to pursue this agenda.”

He said he welcomed the setting up of the Banking Culture Board as a step to improve the behaviour of banks.

But Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said banks do not fear the Central Bank.

If they did, the KBC group chief executive would not referred to the tracker probe as being annoying.

More than 100 properties were lost due to the tracker scandal, and 40,500 people have had to be refunded and put back on trackers after an industry-wide probe initiated by the Central Bank.

Mr Doherty told the Central Bank Governor: “Banks need to fear the Central Bank. The CEO of KBC does not fear the Central Bank. Otherwise, we would not make those comments about the Central Bank being annoying.”

And he accused the Central Bank of standing back and allowing home mortgages to be sold to vulture funds and only recently expressing reservations about this.

“The Central Bank has been quiet for years as banks have sold thousands and thousands of family home mortgages to vulture funds. Suddenly you found a conscience and a voice to issue views on something which this committee and consumers have been warning about for a while,” Mr Doherty told regulators.

Families were finding it very difficult to deal with vulture funds over the last two years, but only lately had the Central Bank addressed the issue of mortgage loan sales.

Deputy Governor Ed Sibley spoke recently telling banks to focus on restructuring distressed mortgages, as lenders opt increasingly to sell off distressed debts.

Mr Sibley responded that his advice to banks to focus on restructuring distressed mortgages, rather than rushing to sell off these loans, was consistent with what the Central Bank has been saying for the past while.

He said regulators had told banks that loan sales were not the only way to deal with problem mortgages.

