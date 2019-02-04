Centra is planning to open 25 new stores across Ireland as part of a €35m investment that will help create 375 jobs to the group network.

Centra is planning to open 25 new stores across Ireland as part of a €35m investment that will help create 375 jobs to the group network.

Centra to open 25 new stores and undergoing 'revamp' as part of €35m investment

The retailer, which reported record sales of €1.63bn last year, said that it was also planning to "revamp" 80 of its existing shops.

Centra Managing Director Martin Kelleher said that the record sales increase of 3.6pc year-on-year was a response to recent in-store improvement.

Its "Inspired by" range which launched last July has already recorded €6.3m in sales while introducing Frank and Honest coffee has also proved a hit with consumers.

Speaking at the Centra conference at the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, Mr Kelleher said Centra's new healthier options means it is not now only "synonymous with the breakfast roll".

Centra employs almost 11,000 people across 463 stores.

Online Editors