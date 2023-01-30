Centra to create 468 jobs across Ireland

Centra has unveiled plans to open 18 new stores this year as part of a new €23m store expansion programme.

The opening of the new shops in 2023 will create 468 new jobs, according to the retailer. This growth is set to bring the total number of those employed by Centra to over 12,000.

As well as new openings, Centra will also revamp 35 of its 490 existing stores across Ireland this year.

Centra, which is part of the Musgrave Group, reported sales of €1.98bn from 167 million consumer transactions. This remained unchanged from 2021 and was 17pc higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The return of office workers saw on-the-go breakfast and lunch options increasing in demand, with sales of these products up by 13pc compared to 2021. Lunchtime deli sales were up by almost 11pc across the year.

Own-brand products recorded a 10.3pc rise in sales as more consumers sought to cut costs in the face of soaring inflation. Grocery inflation rose to 15.4pc in the 12 weeks before Christmas last year.

Following a 40pc surge in demand in 2021, the retailer’s Freshly Prepared range saw sales grow by 10pc last year.

The retailer’s ice cream brand Moo'd also recorded a 13pc increase in sales in 2022.

Centra will also expand its delivery partnership with Just Eat and Deliveroo to six new locations this year. This option is currently available in 34 of the convenience retailer’s locations.

“Our in-depth understanding of the role of convenience in shopping decisions saw us adapt to the schedules of our time-poor shopper, meeting their needs at each hour of the day,” managing director Ian Allen said.

“Today’s customers are shopping little and often and Centra is the perfect solution to meet this trend.”