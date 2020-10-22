Cellnex invests €15m in telecommunications infrastructure in Ireland

Spanish group Cellnex Telecom has invested over €10m in new telecommunications infrastructure in its first year in the Irish market.

The investment is helping bring wireless broadband coverage to over 100 communities across the country.

Since Cellnex completed the purchase of Cignal in September last year in a €210m deal, it has built over 100 new telecom sites in Ireland, with 80pc of these enabled with fibre infrastructure.

In addition to investing in new sites this year Cellnex has also agreed a partnership with Coillte that will see Cellnex invest €5m in rolling out fibre connections to the 300 Cellnex sites located on Coillte property.

When Cellnex entered the Irish market, it committed to investing €60m to build up to 600 new sites by 2026 in areas poorly served by mobile and wireless broadband services in Ireland.

Today the company said this investment programme is on track, although the phasing of delivery has been slowed due to construction constraints during the pandemic, and the extension to the planning applications process introduced in April.

Colin Cunningham, MD of Cellnex Ireland said: “We are very pleased with the progress we have made in Ireland over the last year. Over 100 communities in the country are now benefiting from the improved coverage that our investment in new site infrastructure has delivered in the past 12 months.”

The company will continue to work with operators to provide infrastructure in new locations so that they are able to offer improved mobile service to their customers, he added.

Online Editors