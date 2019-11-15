CCPC to study €150m Goodbody acquisition
THE planned €150m acquisition of Goodbody Stockbrokers by Bank of China has been formally notified to the competition watchdog.
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said the proposed takeover of Ganmac Holdings, which owns the Goodbody group, has been notified to it by a UK-based unit of Bank of China. The UK arm also has a Dublin branch.
The CCPC has initially opened a phase-one preliminary investigation into the planned acquisition, with third parties able to submit observations on the proposed deal up to December 3.
A full phase-two investigation only proceeds when the CCPC is "unable to conclude that the proposed transaction will not lead to a substantial lessening of competition in any market for goods or services in the State". The on-off sale of Goodbody Stockbrokers, which is majority-owned by Kerry-based financial services group Fexco, has been in train for nearly a year.
An earlier planned sale was abandoned in January after a move by the would-be buyer, China's Zhong Ze Culture Investment, to alter its proposed shareholder structure.
Fexco and Goodbody management, led by Roy Barrett, opted to walk away from the deal.
Bank of China saw off competition from Goodbody rival Davy Stockbrokers, as well as Irish Life, to seal an agreement to buy the broker.
Irish Life is owned by Canada's Great-West Lifeco.
Fexco initially bought a 75pc stake in Goodbody for €24m from AIB in the wake of the financial crash, when the bank rushed to offload assets.
Goodbody's management and staff later acquired around a quarter of the business, to raise their combined holding to the current 49pc.
Last year, Fexco recouped €23m from Goodbody by way of a dividend from the stockbroker's proceeds of the sale of the Irish Stock Exchange to Euronext.
Irish Independent