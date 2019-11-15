CCPC to study €150m Goodbody acquisition

THE planned €150m acquisition of Goodbody Stockbrokers by Bank of China has been formally notified to the competition watchdog.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said the proposed takeover of Ganmac Holdings, which owns the Goodbody group, has been notified to it by a UK-based unit of Bank of China. The UK arm also has a Dublin branch.

The CCPC has initially opened a phase-one preliminary investigation into the planned acquisition, with third parties able to submit observations on the proposed deal up to December 3.

A full phase-two investigation only proceeds when the CCPC is "unable to conclude that the proposed transaction will not lead to a substantial lessening of competition in any market for goods or services in the State". The on-off sale of Goodbody Stockbrokers, which is majority-owned by Kerry-based financial services group Fexco, has been in train for nearly a year.

