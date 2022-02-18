CCPC issues update to Bank of Ireland and KBC Ireland in on-going takeover review

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has issued an assessment on the planned takeover by Bank of Ireland of KBC Bank Ireland’s €9bn in performing assets to both parties.

The update from the CCPC today, which sets out its preliminary views on the proposed takeover, is not a final determination, the watchdog said in a statement.

Both banks can request access to the CCPC’s file, they have 15 working days to respond in writing to the CCPC’s assessment and they may also ask to make an oral submission, the CCPC said.

In October the CCPC said it had decided to carry out a full “Phase 2” investigation into the proposed transaction.

Based on the timelines as set out in the CCPC’s Merger Review Process, it is expected that the investigation will conclude by May this year.

“As the merger control review is ongoing, no further information or comment can be provided at this time,” the CCPC said today.

The CCPC is currently assessing several consolidation proposals in the banking sector as Ulster Bank and KBC withdraw.

Permanent TSB agreed last July to acquire €7.6bn of Ulster Bank assets in a deal that would also make British state-controlled bank NatWest a major shareholder in the Irish lender and significantly increase its equity value.

The withdrawal of KBC Ireland and Ulster Bank will leave just three banks left in the Irish market, two of which, AIB and Permanent TSB, are majority state-owned.