CBD drink wins Musgrave listing

Parachute, Ireland's first CBD drinks company, has secured a listing with supermarket group Musgrave as it enters talks to supply Europe and the US.

The company, co-founded by school friends Daniel Gleeson, Harrison Altman, Justin Kilduff and Alan Shubotham, already has agreements to sell the product in Fresh, Spar, Sprout & Co, Press Up Group and multiple independent health food stores across Ireland and London.

Parachute's deal with Musgraves will lead to the drink being distributed nationwide, with its total store count in excess of 150.

Shubotham, who is the sales director in the UK, said Parachute, which hopes to brand itself as a relaxation drink, was delighted with the progress it had made since launching in February of last year.

"We are feeling honoured and quite surprised that people are buying so many of them in the shops we are listed in," he said. "Ultimately that's what it comes down to.

"We are really happy and delighted. We never thought we'd achieve a listing with a multiple like Musgraves in the first year."

Shubotham added Parachute had entered talks with distributors in both Europe and the US, which would be a big move for the brand.

