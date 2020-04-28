Catch 2020 - firms face fines for not holding AGMs but can't run them remotely

COMPANY directors fear being left at risk of fines or potential legal actions if they fail to hold a physical annual general meeting (AGM), but cannot convene those events under the Covid-19 rules.

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has called on the Government to pass emergency legislation to amend the Companies Act 2014 so that all AGMs can be conducted online.

Seven big publicly listed companies - including AIB, Kerry Group and Smurfit Kappa - are holding remote AGMs this week with livestreams and shareholder questions submitted by email or video link.

However, a survey of IoD members found almost a third of respondents say their firm is legally barred from holding its next AGM remotely and not allowed to hold one physically.

The AGM is a legal requirement for all companies and gives shareholders a chance to hold directors to account.

In practice many smaller companies with few shareholders can agree among themselves not to hold a meeting - but that requires unanimous agreement in writing.

The 2014 Act also allows AGMs to be held via the internet, but only if the company itself has included this provision in its constitution - and many firms failed to foresee the need for this.

"It's a chicken and egg situation. Companies themselves cannot amend their constitution to allow for virtual AGMs, without first having an AGM or EGM," said IoD director Maura Quinn.

An IoD survey of 330 members found that 29pc cannot currently hold an AGM because their own constitutions do not allow for this. A further 39pc said they weren't sure whether their next AGM could be held remotely.

One in five has already postponed its AGM.

"This means a lot of organisations will run out of road if physical distancing measures continue," Ms Quinn said.

Nine in 10 firms want the Government to amend the Act to give all firms the right to hold their next AGMs remotely without any need to amend their own constitutions.

The Act specifies that the current year's AGM must be held within 15 months of the prior year's gathering - and springtime is the busiest time of year for AGMs. This means hundreds of firms risk missed deadlines and potential fines within the next two months if the law is not amended.

