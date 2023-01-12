Cash is back as inflation forces more of us to get a grip on our money

Cards, contactless and Covid have cooled but not broken the habit of using cash in Ireland and it remains far more common here than in the rest of the eurozone.

As consumers struggle to budget for the highest inflation in 40 years, cash is regaining its central place in planning household finances. Retaining access has become a priority for governments and central banks as branch networks shrink.

That appears to be contrary to a narrative that cash is so ‘last decade’ and that we have all transitioned to cards and mobile apps to pay for what we want. ATM withdrawals have plunged by 30pc in value since the pandemic hit, Central Bank of Ireland data shows.

On second glance, that narrative only really holds up for the well off, the young and those who live in cities. For much of the rest of Ireland, ‘money’ is still something that you can hold.

Even after the Covid hit to ATM withdrawals, almost €1.1bn is still being dispensed every month, according to the Central Bank.

In addition, people – primarily in the countryside – are using cashback in shops, a number which does not show up in that data.

With inflation running at close on 10pc a year, budget management techniques using cash, like ‘envelope stuffing’ to divide up monthly outgoings, have gotten a lot of traction on social media.

Irish people are using cash to a greater extent than their eurozone peers even though we are far more likely to have to pay fees to do so, and even though the country is far more financially connected than most of the rest of Europe.

A quarter of us say we always expect to have to pay ATM fees

A bi-annual European Central Bank ( ECB) survey published last month showed a quarter of us say we always expect to have to pay ATM fees compared with just 6pc expecting to do so across the then 19-member eurozone.

Despite this, Irish wallets are stuffed with more euros than those of our neighbours with a reported €110 versus an average of €83.

This country also has the third highest preference for cash use in the eurozone and for all the changes of the Covid era and embrace of digital-only banking apps, the preference for cash as a means of payment has fallen by just two percentage points since a similar ECB survey in 2019.

The biggest single reason cited for using cash in that ECB survey was that “it makes me aware of my own spending”, something that 40pc of respondents cited for its use.

Access to cash is a key social issue and this explains the backlash when AIB, Ireland’s largest bank which is still majority owned by taxpayers after its bailout in the crash, announced plans to close 70 cash machines at its 170 branches as part of a cashless push.

Central Bank data since Covid not only shows a sharp decline in the amount of cash withdrawn, but also a big drop in the number of ATM withdrawals.

In 2019, the monthly average was running at 11.4 million transactions, but by November of 2022, the latest month for which data is available, there were fewer than seven million withdrawals.

AIB backtracked on its plans. In 2021, Bank of Ireland announced a plan to close 88 branches and in the same year, AIB said it would shutter 15 on top of the 60 or so branches that it had closed since the since the crash.

You can understand why this is so sensitive for Government which now wants to preserve access, initially at least at December 2022 levels and thereafter to provide “reasonable access” while the decline of cash is managed. That could be a lengthy process. Attempts to build shared banking hubs have been tried in the UK, but have not taken off.

A Department of Finance survey from April of last year illustrated the chasm between social groups when it comes to preferred payment methods.

It is not as if Ireland is ‘unbanked’ – a World Bank survey on financial inclusion found more than 99pc of people had access to an account.

Overall, people said they used cash for 31pc of their purchases, with those living in Munster and Connacht/Ulster and those in rural areas in general more likely to spend a higher proportion of their weekly outgoings in cash.

“Those aged 65 and older and the working classes are more likely to spend a higher proportion each week using cash. Under 35s are more likely to have a very low proportion of their spend in cash (less than 5pc),” it said.

More than a quarter of those with manual jobs used cash for 70pc or more of transactions

The department survey also found that more than a quarter of those with manual jobs used cash for 70pc or more of transactions, more than double the ratio among white collar workers.

It’s not just the old who rely on cash here, it is a substantial chunk of the working age population. There’s no hard data here, but the UK’s post office says it has seen a rise in cash deposits and withdrawals as inflation has ground higher.

The two countries aren’t directly comparable – Britain’s poverty rate is double that of Ireland’s 11.6pc and real household incomes there are falling at the fastest rate in 50 years.

There is however a lot more in-depth analysis from the UK, including the ‘ Access to Cash’ review published in 2019.

“We encountered a widespread perception that the elderly are the most reliant on cash, but our research refutes this. For a start, poverty is the biggest indicator of cash dependency, not age,” the study said.

That implies that even if there is a sharp decline in the share of payments made in cash, it is not simply just going to disappear.

There’s now a second dividing line being drawn. Some firms are going cashless. If you are a high-end coffee shop in Dublin you won’t lose many customers. On a bigger scale, in late 2021 Three said its 60 Irish retail outlets would become cashless “lifestyle experience stores”.

That’s a problem, a Central Bank of Ireland study noted, citing experience elsewhere in Europe.

“Yet, a stigma is developing around the “cash shopper” that may affect the payment choices of some. A refusal by a vendor to accept payment in cash reduces consumer choice and may lead to social isolation.”

