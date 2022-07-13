Case study: ‘Euro parity with dollar is quite serious... Great Northern Distillery has had to raise its prices,’ says entrepreneur John Teeling

THE strong dollar, coupled with soaring inflation, will force distillers to push up prices and could erode margins to a point that might leave “corpses” along the way, veteran industry entrepreneur John Teeling has warned.

Mr Teeling, whose Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk, Co Louth, distils and supplies whiskey to businesses that market it under their own brands, said that much of the company’s costs either directly or indirectly are exposed to the dollar.

That’s important, because a weak domestic currency usually means that exports become cheaper for foreign buyers. But because input costs are continually rising, including those that are dollar-denominated, any export advantage is being eroded.

“It’s quite serious,” Mr Teeling told the Irish Independent. “Great Northern has already had to put up prices.”

“We buy about 80,000 barrels a year from the States,” Mr Teeling added. “Those barrels primarily come from Kentucky and will have originally been used to store bourbon.

“The barrels for next year were going to be more expensive anyway because of transport costs,” he noted. “But the barrels will probably be about $120 each. That was €100. Now it’s going to be €120.”

He said the strengthening dollar is going to be “quite inflationary on input costs” for a lot of food and beverage firms here.

But he insisted that the rise of the dollar and inflation will just be “another hiccup” along the way as Irish whiskey continues its sales rise in the US.

“Competitors are also having to put up prices,” he said. “It will apply to bourbon and to Scotch equally. We’re all paying the same price. I do not think that this will ultimately stop the growth of Irish whiskey,” said Mr Teeling.

“Are there going to be corpses along the way? I sincerely hope not,” he added.

“But you have to protect your margins,” Mr Teeling warned. “If you don’t protect them, ultimately there’s only one result. You’re bleeding to death.”

Global sales of Irish whiskey reached a record 14 million cases last year, with the drink on a trajectory to overtake the decades-long dominance of Scotch in the United States.

Irish whiskey sales in the US rose almost 18pc last year to 5.9 million cases, while sales of Scotch edged just 3.3pc higher to 9.8 million cases.

There’s been an explosion in the number of Irish whiskey distilleries and brands on the market over the past decade.