CarTrawler signs car rental partnership with low-cost airline Eurowings

CarTrawler, an Irish technology company that provides digital car-hire services to the travel industry, has signed a car rental partnership with German low-cost airline Eurowings.

The move comes as the travel sector continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eurowings, a subsidiary of Lufthansa airline, joins Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Edelweiss as CarTrawler partners.

The partnership will allow Eurowings to “significantly expand” its car rental business, increasing its offering for every customer segment, according to a statement from CarTrawler.

The deal will see Cormac Barry-headed CarTrawler overseeing the end-to-end car rental solution for Eurowings.

“We are delighted to announce this exclusive agreement with Eurowings, which will ensure that their car rental offering aligns with their innovative and customer experience focused proposition,” Aileen McCormack, chief commercial officer at CarTrawler, said.

“Our travel technology is world class and launching a partnership of this scale as the world still recovers from the pandemic is a testament to the quality of that technology but also an acknowledgement of the value that we are already adding within the wider Lufthansa Group.”

Dublin-headquartered CarTrawler was established in 2004.

It has offices in New York.

In July the company announced plans to create 50 jobs as part of a €10m investment.