CarTrawler appoints new chief executive

CarTrawler, an Irish online provider of car rental and mobility solutions, has announced that current chief executive Cormac Barry will step down after four years in the role.

The company has appointed Peter O’Donovan as Mr Barry’s successor.

Mr O’Donovan has held the role of chief operations officer at the company since 2018.

Prior to joining CarTrawler, he spent 14 years at Paddy Power. There he worked in a number of online roles, including the positions of chief product officer and managing director of the company’s online division.

“I am honoured and excited to be appointed as the Chief Executive of CarTrawler.,” he said.

"Due to its industry-leading technology, revenue management and e-commerce capabilities, CarTrawler is ideally positioned to continue to take advantage of the recovery in travel.”

Cormac Barry was appointed as chief executive of CarTrawler in early 2018 and is leaving the business for personal reasons.

“After spending the last 12 years in CEO roles at CarTrawler and previously in Australia, I want to take a break to recharge the batteries,” he said.

“CarTrawler has emerged from the pandemic in excellent shape and is now entering the next phase of its development, so this felt like the right time for me to step down and hand the reins over to a proven leader, who is well known by the business and our partners.”

CarTrawler reported that it had benefitted from the strong return of demand for travel as pandemic restrictions eased worldwide. The company said it had also recorded continued investment in its proposition.

The company said revenue in the year ended 30 September is forecast to be 100pc higher than the prior year. Profitability is now close to pre-Covid levels, according to CarTrawler.