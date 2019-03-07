CarePlus Pharmacy's IT headache soothed with Novi's €200k security and mobility deal

CarePlus Pharmacy has upgraded its IT infrastructure in a €200,000 deal with technology firm Novi to improve the group's data security and mobile working capabilities.

The franchise, which opened its first store in Cork in 2015, required a secure solution given the potential of a data breach to expose sensitive commercial data.

The pharmacy group creates and shares intellectual property (IP) across its network and stores this in-house along with other valuable data.

With a growing team of field staff in sales and support roles across the country, having a seamless remote access to its systems was also essential.

In the last four years, CarePlus Pharmacy stores have built up a presence at more than 60 locations in Ireland, the scale of growth surpassing the capacity of the existing IT infrastructure.

Technology and Systems Director at CarePlus Pharmacy, Finn McCann, said that, before the solution was implemented, the company's IT were under constant pressure to address system issues.

Novi oversaw a complete IT migration to a single set of hardware and software, introducing an automate IT update solution, implementing additional layers of security and a new remote access solution.

Online Editors