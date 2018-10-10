Canadian airline WestJet launches new non-stop Dublin to Calgary service

Dublin Airport is set to get another new route next summer, with Canadian airline WestJet launching a service between the capital and Calgary.

Dublin Airport is set to get another new route next summer, with Canadian airline WestJet launching a service between the capital and Calgary.

The city in Alberta played host to the Winter Olympics in 1988.

WestJet already operates a seasonal service between St John’s in Newfoundland and Dublin, using a Boeing 737.

But the new non-stop service between Calgary and Dublin will use a brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliner and operate three times a week.

It will depart Dublin at 1.45pm and arrive in Calgary at 3.05pm local time. The return journey departs Calgary at 8.45pm and arrives in Dublin at 11.38am local time.

WestJet's new service also offers potential onward connections to 24 destinations including Vancouver and Las Vegas.

The service will commence on June 1 and will coincide with a new route from the carrier to Paris from the Canadian city. An existing service to London Gatwick from Calgary will now operate using a Dreamliner. It currently uses a Boeing 767.

The 320-seater Dreamliners being will include 16 private pods with lie-flat seats, 24 premium economy seats and economy seats. The three Dreamerliners flying next year’s routes are among 10 of the aircraft that WestJet has ordered.

WestJet chief executive Ed Sims said the decision to operate the routes from Calgary using the new Dreamliners is a “huge vote of confidence in the local economy and the airport”.

“Alberta’s connectivity to the rest of the world is vital to our economy,” said Mr Sims.

“As the only airline flying non-stop between Dublin and Calgary, Canada we are extremely proud to make this connection so that family, friends and business travellers alike can benefit from WestJet’s enhanced presence in Ireland. We look forward to welcoming our Irish guests on board our new WestJet Dreamliner in 2019.”

He expects the three new routes to bring up to 150,000 visitors a year to Calgary.

Dublin Airport will handle more than 30 million passengers this year and has boosted its activity as a major secondary hub airport for travel between Europe and North America.

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said: "Calgary, which has about the population as Dublin, is a youthful vibrant city, and is also a natural base for exploring the breath-taking Canadian Rockies."

Online Editors