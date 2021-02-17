Camile Thai eyes London growth as it unveils 15 more outlets

Irish takeaway chain Camile Thai is to raise €10m this year to fuel expansion plans that will see it focus on expanding its presence in London.

It intends to have between 60 and 70 outlets in London within the next five years.

The company is announcing this morning that it’s also opening an additional 15 outlets this year that will create an additional 300 jobs. Most of the new outlets will be based in Ireland, resulting in 220 jobs here.

Founder Brody Sweeney told the Irish Independent that the company would consider taking a private equity investor on board as part of the €10m funding later this year.

Existing backers of the chain include former Paddy Power chief executive Andy McCue and entrepreneur Brian Caulfield. They were both named as directors of Camile Thai earlier this month.

Camile Thai generated retail revenue of more than €30m last year, with like-for-like sales rising 14pc. Mr Sweeney said he expects strong growth this year.

“We’re located primarily in residential suburbs and we were doing 70pc home deliveries before the pandemic,” he said. “We want to be where people are in the evenings. I’m so conscious of the carnage that’s out there and it’s a shocking state that the industry is in at the moment. We’re very grateful that we’ve found ourselves in the right place for a pandemic.”

Camile Thai has about 30 outlets across the island of Ireland, including a third opening in Northern Ireland.

It has six in south London, where the chain has been active for more than three years. An additional three outlets will open under the current expansion plan. Mr Sweeney said that cracking the London market has been challenging, but that Camile Thai was gaining traction there.

“We’re beginning to make sense of it,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of repeat business – every bit as much as we would in Dublin.”

He said the strength of delivery service Deliveroo in the London market is also an issue, as it eats into margins. More than 50pc of Camile Thai’s business in London is conducted via Deliveroo, compared to less than 25pc in Ireland.

“It makes it very hard to make money with the level of commission they’re charging,” he said of the London market.

He said Camile Thai hopes that its expanding presence in London will drive more orders via its own website.

“What we need in London is more brand awareness and that’s more branches, more people eating the food,” said Mr Sweeney.

Online Editors