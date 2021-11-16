Calls for more Covid supports as Government brings back restrictions

Covid cases have risen significantly in the past several weeks, prompting the Government to change guidelines. Photo by:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Business groups want the Government to reimplement full wage subsidies and other financial supports to help companies cope with the return of Covid restrictions during the crucial Christmas period.

Trade body representatives for the retail sector, pubs, restaurants and small businesses have all called for the Government to pause the tapering of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

Some are also lobbying for the Government to reinstate Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUP) and the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) to help businesses and workers weather the new uncertainty around reopening.

The calls come as the Cabinet agreed to impose reduced opening hours on pubs, night clubs and restaurants while extending the use of Covid certificates to cinemas and theatres. Employees are also being told to work from home again unless it is absolutely necessary for them to be in the workplace.

Read More





Read More

“We had hoped that the “vaccine dividend” would allow reopening to occur even if case numbers increased somewhat,” said Neil McDonnell, chief executive of ISME, the small business lobby.

“As usual, we’re watching the slow release of details of the new restrictions on social media. However, it is clear that hospitality, grooming and the night-time economy will be badly affected by these measures in the run-up to Christmas, and Government supports will have to take account of that, including the EWSS.”

Direct Covid payments to businesses and workers have cost €19bn to date and the Government is trying to reel in pandemic spending as the economy returns to growth.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced in Budget 2022 that the EWSS was being extended to April, but that rates would be reduced from December to reflect a return to normal levels of economic activity.

However, with the reintroduction of restrictions as an uncertain Christmas shopping season gets underway, several sectors of the economy remain under financial pressure.

Restaurants and pubs, which have been among the biggest users of EWSS and the other State Covid-19 support schemes since the beginning of the pandemic, are now facing shorter opening hours and reduced footfall due to the latest Government intervention.

“Because of mixed messaging around social interactions and the other measures, there are effectively new restrictions on business,” said Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

“Therefore, we need to maintain the EWSS at current levels and the CRSS needs to be reactivated. The next six weeks are crucial for business and they need cash flow now to be open next year.”

The CRSS allowed businesses to claim payments from the State if their revenue fell by at least 30pc due to Covid restrictions.

However, most businesses that used the scheme have since availed of restart grants to pay for reopening costs, making them ineligible for further payments.

Both the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) released statements Tuesday demanding the immediate reintroduction of State supports for the late night sector, including full PUP rates, which were slashed again today.

“It is critical that the Government immediately outlines the reintroduction of the full level of supports for the people who will once again find themselves out of work and for the businesses who employ them,” said Donal O’Keeffe, chief executive of the LVA.

“That is the absolute minimum required and is the essential first step before our sector can begin a bigger conversation about what co-existing with this pandemic really means.”

VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben said many pubs and night clubs might be forced to close just three weeks after reopening on October 22 and that it was “vital” for them to get support.

The retail sector is also facing the prospect of an uncertain period with fewer office workers in cities, according to Duncan Graham, chief executive of Retail Excellence.

“The Budget measures were predicated on fully reopening,” he said.

“It would be prudent to evaluate where we’re at with regard to ending Covid supports by the spring. Retailers are on the back foot for another Christmas, which isn’t where you want to be.”

Read More



